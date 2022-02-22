Putin calls for recognition of Crimea as Russia

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin called Tuesday for international recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Ukraine’s NATO membership bid and a halt to weapons shipments there. Putin claimed that Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula should be internationally recognized as a legitimate reflection of the local population’s choice. The annexation has been widely condemned by Western powers as a breach of international law. To end the current crisis, he also called for the renunciation of Ukraine’s NATO bid and said that the West should stop sending weapons there.