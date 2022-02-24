Riverside County Sheriff’s correctional lieutenant dies of COVID-19 complications

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the death of a correctional lieutenant due to complications of COVID-19.

Correctional Lieutenant Steve Taylor passed away on Thursday, the department confirmed.

He was most recently assigned to Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," reads a post by the Sheriff's Department.

There was no additional information immediately available about Taylor's time with the Sheriff's Department. He was promoted to lieutenant in January 2019, according to the department's social media accounts.

Congratulations to Lieutenants Christapher Durham, William Edwards, Walter Mendez, Sam Morovich, Kirk Steines, Jessica Vanderhoof, David Wright and Correctional Lieutenants Jasmine Rodriguez, Steven Taylor and Thomas Tanner. pic.twitter.com/uPAyq2UuWU — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 17, 2019

Taylor's death marks the third COVID-19 related death in the Sheriff's Dept since the start of the pandemic.

On April 2, 2020, Deputy Terrell Young died from complications from the coronavirus. Deputy Young served on the Sheriff's Dept. for 15 years.

Deputy Terrell Young

Less than 24 hours later, Deputy David Werksman, a 22-year veteran of the department, died from COVID-19 complications.