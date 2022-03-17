Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:15 PM
Published 11:55 AM

Save Ukraine rally being held Thursday in Palm Desert

A local non-profit raising money for Ukrainian refugees is holding a rally Thursday in Palm Desert.

The Mensch International Foundation, founded by Palm Springs resident Steven Geiger, is hosting the Save Ukraine Rally at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater starting at 4 p.m.

Speakers will include religious community leaders as well as the mayor of Palm Desert.

Geiger is asking for monetary donations to help refugees.

“These refugees, at least temporarily, they need shelter, they need food, they need transportation, everything takes money, they need money to do everything they have to do while they're refugees," said Geiger.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will be there with live coverage throughout the evening.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content