Save Ukraine rally being held Thursday in Palm Desert

A local non-profit raising money for Ukrainian refugees is holding a rally Thursday in Palm Desert.

The Mensch International Foundation, founded by Palm Springs resident Steven Geiger, is hosting the Save Ukraine Rally at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater starting at 4 p.m.

Speakers will include religious community leaders as well as the mayor of Palm Desert.

Geiger is asking for monetary donations to help refugees.

“These refugees, at least temporarily, they need shelter, they need food, they need transportation, everything takes money, they need money to do everything they have to do while they're refugees," said Geiger.

