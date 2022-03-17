‘Save Ukraine Rally’ held in Palm Desert by local Mensch foundation

A local non-profit raised money for Ukrainian refugees at a rally Thursday in Palm Desert.

The Mensch International Foundation, founded by Palm Springs resident Steven Geiger, hosted the Save Ukraine Rally at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater.

It was to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, get out support and fundraise for refugees, and to pray for those who have been killed in the war.

A rabbi and other religious community leaders were in attendance as well as other civic speakers, including Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik.

"It breaks our heart to watch such insanity imposed on innocent people," Harnik said. "We are here and we have got to take swift and decisive action to end this insanity of killing innocent people in a foreign country that did nothing to deserve this."

"America and the world, pray for peace in every heart, home and family," said rally attendee Patti Walsh.

So far the Mensch International Foundation has raised a couple thousand dollars that will go toward shelter and food for Ukrainians.

The foundation's founder Steve Geiger was once a refugee himself. He fled from Hungary at just 8 years old. Geiger said this crisis hits close to home for him.

"Today, we should all feel like we Ukrainians, and we should do everything possible to influence our government to stand up, help them, help them get back to their homes," Geiger said. “These refugees, at least temporarily, they need shelter, they need food, they need transportation, everything takes money, they need money to do everything they have to do while they're refugees."

To reach Geiger about how to help head to his website: menschfoundation.org. For more ways to help Ukraine, click here.