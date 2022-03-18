Cathedral City hosts sidewalk painting party

Cathedral City is refreshing the Rainbow Crossing located on Buddy Rogers Ave and HWY-111 to get ready for LGBT Days.

Starting at 9 am the community is able to help participate in touching up the rainbow crossing.

All of the materials will be provided, including snacks and drinks.

People are only being asked to come in old clothes, a pillow or knee pads to kneel on, and old shoes.

This painting party comes a week before the city's 6th Annual LGBT Days event.

The event will take place from March 25- March 27.

