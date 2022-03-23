Former Cathedral City police chief facing new sexual harassment lawsuit

News Channel 3 has learned of new allegations against former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker. The sexual harassment claims are similar to those he faced here in the Coachella Valley in 2019.

A long-time police dispatcher filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Santa Paula and its Police Chief Travis Walker. Walker served as the chief of police for Cathedral City from 2017 until Nov. 2019.

The dispatcher accuses Walker of forcing her to have sex with him under the threat of an internal affairs investigation in late June 2021. She also accuses him of further sexual harassment in the workplace prior to the sexual encounter and in the months that followed, the lawsuit shows.

City officials said they are working with an independent investigator to investigate this accusation.

The city of Santa Paula put a statement in response to the lawsuit on its website:

The City is aware of accusations made against the Chief of Police. Upon learning of the accusation, the City immediately engaged an independent investigator to conduct a rigorous investigation into this matter, which is our normal course of action in such a situation. “The City of Santa Paula takes all allegations seriously,” said Mayor Jenny Crosswhite. “We expect a thorough investigation to get to the facts and ensure we sustain a fair and healthy workplace.” “Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation process, civil lawsuit and persons involved in the matter, the City will offer further comments when appropriate,” said Dan Singer, Santa Paula City Manager.

In July 2019, Walker was sued by a Cathedral City Police dispatcher who alleged, among other things, that Walker sexually assaulted her at the Miramonte Resort in Indian Wells.

The Riverside County District Attorney's office reviewed the case following an investigation and did not file charges. The lawsuit was dismissed in July 2020 after Cathedral City agreed to a $500,000 settlement with the dispatcher. Walker made no admission of liability.

"The Plaintiff understands and agrees that by entering into this Agreement, the Defendants do NOT admit any liability on their part, and that this settlement is the compromise of doubtful and disputed claims and is made solely to avoid the cost of continued litigation," reads the settlement agreement, which was signed in April 2020.

Walker and the city mutually agreed on a "separation of employment" in November 2019.

The same attorney that represented the Cathedral City dispatcher is now representing the Santa Paula accuser.

Walker was hired as the police chief of Santa Paula in January 2021. A short time after starting his new role in Santa Paula, Walker addressed the Cathedral City allegations on video. You can watch what he said at the time in the video below:

He started his career in 1997 with the San Bernardino Police Department, where he spent nearly 20 years. He served as the Tactical Commander during the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack.

