DeSantis signs controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics in the classroom

By Tina Burnside, CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law a controversial bill that would ban certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.

The “Parental Rights in Education” bill — dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents — states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The bill was passed by Florida lawmakers earlier this year and is expected to take effect in July.

