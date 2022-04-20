‘Chella’ music festival returns to Indio

"Chella, Celebrando a la Communidad," made its grand return to the City of Indio on Wednesday following a three-year absence.

The free event was held at Bliss Avenue and Towne Street in downtown Indio. Goldenvoice organized the festival, in partnership with the city of Indio and Vallarta Supermarkets.

"We are so excited for these local and international performers to take center stage right here in downtown Indio," said Brooke Beare, director of communications for the city of Indio.

Performers included Mexican Folk singer Ed Maverick, who took over Sonora Stage at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival on Saturday with his nostalgic heartbreak anthems. He has more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and recently released his single ``Vuelta en U'' on April 1.

"Coachella is a great festival, a big festival. And so many artists that I admire and inspire me, it always feels great to play specifically free because there are so many people that doesn’t or can't go to these festivals, and to play here is very beautiful," Maverick said.

Additional performances curated by Goldenvoice include So Cal soul singers Thee Sinseers alongside featured local artists Israel’s Arcade and Garb. Festival favorite and local maestro Alf Alpha & Super Sonido Sistema will host and deejay to the evening.

You can find more on musical performances on "Chella" Indio's Facebook page.