The City of Banning tries to improve living conditions at homeless encampment

The City of Banning is trying to improve the living conditions for those staying at the homeless encampment right off the I-10 freeway while it works to build a new village to replace the old one.

In March, those experiencing homelessness were asked to vacate a section of vacant private property on Williams Street after the owner of the land began the process of selling it. The City of Banning helped relocate those living on the vacant property to Bryant Street that’s parallel to the I-10 freeway. This section is right in between Union Pacific Railroad and Cal Trans property.

Many of the people living in the new temporary location formerly lived in the Ramsey Street Village Shelter that was set up by the city, until it burned down in December 2020.

The County of Riverside alongside the Red Cross gave some of those that were affected by the fire vouchers for free housing at a hotel. But, Banning City Manager Doug Schultze said those vouchers recently ran out, which is why many more people were now on the street.

Earlier this month, the State of Transportation Department issued a “Notice to Vacate” for those who were along the fence on Bryant Street.

The notice gave those living in the area three days to move their belongings away from the fence.

Since then those living in the Bryant Street encampment have done so.

The City of Banning has even tried to work with those in the encampment by helping with their living conditions while the city builds a new shelter for them to live in. It’s going to be called the Opportunity Village Shelter to be located on Bryant Street east of San Gorgonio Avenue. The expected date of completion is sometime in June.

This is just a few feet away from the current encampment and would cost $500,000. $200,000 of these funds would be from insurance recovery from the damage caused by the former village fire.

It will house up to 40 people and will have security, shower units, laundry units, restrooms, meeting spaces, and eventually internet access and a computer. It will have 8x8 pallets with two beds per shelter.

Schultze said the reason it has taken so long to replace the old village is because it took several months to get the insurance funds and find a new site location. Currently Schultze said that the city is now waiting to get county approval to use money from the Community Development Block Grant to help build the village. No money from the grant can be used until the City of Banning received the approval.

The City of Banning said the manufacturer of the pallets has changed the products it uses to make them more fire-resistant. It has also worked with the fire Marshalls to make sure each unit is spaced appropriately. There will be a container unit to store excess material to ensure that no fire destroys this encampment as it did to the Ramsey Street Village Shelter.

Meanwhile, at the current encampment, the City of Banning has already brought in a large bin to store people’s excess materials. It is locked and those wishing to store something contact the non-profit Faith in Action that's located across the street.

There is even a large dumpster now for those living there to throw away any trash.

Schultze said their main issue right now is people who are coming to the encampment and leaving items for those living there. He said that while people think they are being generous and helping, they are only creating issues.

Schultze advises anyone wishing to donate items to those who need them, to do so through the local non-profits that know more of the needs of those living in the encampment.

Often people are delivering food at the edge of the encampment which is being left to rot, creating more of a mess.

The City of Banning has also worked with the Banning Unified School District to bring security and police patrols for when children are out of school and walking the area.

Any complaints or comments about the encampment can be directed to Schultze at City Hall at (951) 922-3105.