Kelly Ripa tests positive for Covid-19

Kelly Ripa, co-host of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” revealed that she recently tested positive for Covid-19, forcing her to miss some upcoming shows.

Ripa made the announcement on Instagram late Monday, writing that she was diagnosed with the illness this past weekend.

“I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over,” Ripa said.

Monday’s show was pretaped last week. The show returned live Tuesday, with Ali Wentworth filling in alongside Ryan Seacrest. Ripa called into the show, telling viewers that she feels fine.

“I’m just irritated,” Ripa said. “You can be as careful as you want and somehow it found a way. I’m just very bummed out.”

Ripa received her Covid-19 diagnosis over Mother’s Day weekend, but that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, she said. “I’ve jokingly wished for peace and quiet for Mother’s Day and all you need is Covid and they will leave you alone,” she said in a reference to her husband and children.

It’s unclear who will fill in for Ripa the rest of this week. As for Seacrest, he said he feels fine.

Ripa is the third TV host to reveal a Covid-19 diagnosis in recent days.

Last week, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie contracted the virus for the second time in six months. On Monday, CBS late night host Stephen Colbert said on Twitter he “was experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid” and that his show isn’t taping “new episodes until further notice.”

