Nevada judge facing misdemeanor charge after home argument

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge alleging she wielded a screwdriver tool during an argument with her husband at their home in Henderson, according to police and court records.

Clark County District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly Spells, 39, was arrested Sunday and later released from the Henderson Detention Center on $3,000 bail pending a June 6 court date, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Police said Lilly Spells used a screwdriver to damage a video game device and her husband video-recorded her approaching him in anger “with a closed fist and screwdriver in hand,” the newspaper said.

A police report said neither person suffered apparent injuries and that Lilly Spells’ attorney, Warren Geller, told officers at the house that Lilly Spells would not speak with detectives.

Police said Lilly Spells’ father took the couple’s four children to his home before officers arrived, the Review-Journal reported.

Geller did not immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking comment on Lilly Spells’ behalf.

Lilly Spells was a deputy public defense attorney before she was elected in 2020 to the court. A spokeswoman said the court had no comment about the case.