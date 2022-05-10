Pedestrian survey worker struck and killed by vehicle while near work truck on SR-62

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian survey worker while he was standing near his truck in the center median of State Route 62 in Morongo Valley.

The crash happened Monday at approximately 2:10 PM on SR-62 just east of Senilis Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 traveling on the #1 lane westbound on SR 62 approaching Senilis Ave. For reasons that remain unknown, the F150 crossed into the center median, striking the pedestrian survey worker and his work truck.

The force of the crash caused the work truck to strike a Toyota Rav4 that was traveling eastbound on the #2 lane of SR-62. The F150 came to rest in the center median. The other vehicles came to rest on private property and

on eastbound SR 62.

The pedestrian was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Palm Springs where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the F150 and an 18-year-old passenger were transported to DRMC with suspected moderate injuries.

Authorities said the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. All other parties were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol or drugs

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. Drugs and/or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the crash at this time, CHP confirmed.

