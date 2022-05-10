State officials discuss drought outlook in California and water conservation

The Department of Water Resources and the State Water Resources Control Board are hosting a California Drought Outlook Media Briefing. They will respond to the latest drought data points with California reporters and meteorologists.

California is experiencing one of the driest Winter/Spring months of 2022 as we get closer to the warmer months of the year. Their goal is to share the current climate status and continued conservation tips and expectations of the drought impacts.

The Facilitators of this discussion will be:

Dr. Michael L. Anderson – State Climatologist, DWR

Jeanine Jones – Manager, Interstate Resources, DWR

Marielle Rhodeiro – Research Data Specialist, Water Board

To stay up to date with drought mapping in the US, click this link and you will be able to follow the latest updates.

There will be a question and answer segment during this meeting, so if you have a question regarding drought impact, send us your questions to share@kesq.com and we will try to get some answers for our local community.

This meeting is open to credentialed media only.

For the follow up on this story, join us at 5/6 p.m. as our reporter Marian Bouchot gives us details on the drought impact and some tips you can use during this drought.