La Quinta baseball will play for Division 3 CIF-SS title on Saturday

One more game to cap off an energetic La Quinta baseball season. But this game means everything.

On Saturday the Blackhawks will face Oaks Christian in the CIF-SS Division 3 Championship game at Cal State Fullerton.

Checked in with @lqathletics ⚾️ before they leave tomorrow for @CIFSS D3 Championship game - and I asked for 1⃣ word to describe this team ⬇️



Fire me up Blackhawk Boyz! @LQBlackhawks @lqprincipal @LaQuintaCA @GratefulDadhawk



Much more coverage coming up at 10/11 on @KESQ!

"We are ready, kids are fired up. I think we are going to come out and play well. Oaks Christian is a very good team and I think we match up very well with them," said head coach Brian Wisler. "We are a dangerous team when we are clicking, so I am excited. I think we will play great."

LQ will be competing for their second CIF title, their last one coming in 2018. The Blackhawks have outscored their opponents 25-9 in the post season.

"We have just been thinking ring season. That is all we have been thinking," said senior Brandon Leon. "We are going in to it lightly, we want to beat these guys. We want to preform, we want to win."

"Its been electric at practice, we are all hyped up for the game. We want to win," said senior Ty Mello.

"Everyone is dialed in, the energy has been insane this week. Everyone is just locked in," said senior Markus Lafayette. "This is the game we have been talking about all year, we have been preaching it since the start of the season. We are going to go to CIF and make a run and win it."