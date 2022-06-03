Japan tech giant Toshiba studying going private as an option

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Executives of Japanese energy and electronics giant Toshiba say they see taking the company private as an option. Speaking Friday in an online news conference, they defended their efforts to choose the right bidder to restore what they called “a strong Toshiba.” The company has not given the nationalities or other details of 10 potential investor partners, including eight that have recommended that Toshiba go private. Toshiba’s chairperson, Jerry Black, stressed that how bidders’ proposals are evaluated will be transparent to all stakeholders. A company-backed reform proposal to split Toshiba into two businesses was rejected by investors in March. An earlier plan that also was scrapped had called for a three-way split.