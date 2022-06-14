I-Team: Desert Water- How secure is our water supply? Better off than you might think

Local water managers and experts say the Coachella Valley's water supplies are plentiful and well-managed as they have been for decades despite the statewide drought declaration and additional water restrictions now in place. This, while also encouraging continued conservation for our future sustainability.

An I-team investigation reveals that the Coachella Valley’s water supply is dramatically better off than most other areas of California right now. That difference is creating a disconnect between the state’s water supply, largely dependent on the Sierra snowpack, and our own which is not from the Sierras.

Water allows us to wash ourselves, clean our homes and cars, water the yard, go swimming, and of course, we drink it. It's an economic lifeblood here in the desert.

"We are not in the same situation as other parts of the state. Not even close." Blaine Carian, VP Coachella Valley Resource Conservation District

And despite our cactus, rocks, and sand, the Coachella Valley has a lot of water to rely on. It’s under our feet in our underground water aquifer that’s constantly being refilled.

Blaine Carian of the Coachella Valley Resource Conservation District said, “We are not in the same situation as other parts of the state. Not even close.”

Carian, the conservation district's Vice President, says he wants people to know the truth about our water supply and where it comes from. That’s why the district issued a White Paper in January to educate local residents ahead of the then anticipated state water restrictions.

Governor Gavin Newsom has urged Californians to conserve more water. In mid-May, Newsom was in Los Angeles ahead of enacting Level 2 water restrictions statewide saying, "We have to do more. We have to do a little bit better.”

Carian says otherwise. “The draconian measures that are coming, I think are coming, should not extend to the Coachella Valley," Carian said while also encouraging rational conservation. Carian says the Coachella Valley, unlike the rest of the state, does not rely on the Sierra Mountains snowpack for the water that comes out of your tap.

All Coachella Valley water providers pump our local drinking and irrigation water from wells. Our aquifer is then refilled primarily from the Colorado River water via the All American and the Coachella Canals completed in 1948.

Coachella Canal construction courtesy: Coachella Valley Water District

“So what’s unfortunate is– we are a desert, so the optics are bad,” Carian said.

Carian's statements are echoed by our local water agencies.

Ashley Metzger of the Desert Water Agency said, “We are not at risk of running out of water in the near term due to a drought.”

Hear what the Desert Water Agency says about the Coachella Valley's groundwater Basin and how large it really is. Also, hear about how much water has been put back into storage since the end of the last drought which peaked in 2014.

Coachella Canal as it flows into north Indio

Water managers say they are doing a lot to protect our water supplies. Colorado River water flows into the White Water River and into replenishment ponds in Palm Springs, and Desert Hot Springs. But is that happening now? And what are our long-term forecasts for water security in the Coachella Valley?

See Jeff Stahl's I-Team investigation on our Desert Water Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.