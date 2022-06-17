Watch: Memorial honoring San Bernardino terrorist attack victims unveiled

A memorial honoring the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino was unveiled.

The 'Curtain of Courage Memorial' was unveiled in a ceremony on Friday.

The memorial

The art studio behind the memorial, Oakland-based Hood Design Studio, describes the memorial as a place that keeps the victims at the top of mind.

Hood Design Studio rendering

The steel frame and laser cut installation is a place for "reflection, celebration and remembrance. offering a place for momentary reflection, celebration and remembrance."

Their memory is enmeshed in a laser cut steel Curtain, whose hexagonal patterning evokes the construction of bullet proof vests and symbolizes the community’s strength. Each loss is remembered with an integrated art panel with commemorative imagery embedded. Akin to a prism, the glass panels refract and absorb light daily, offering an eternal sparkle, and at night emitting a glowing aura.

Hood Design Studio said in a statement about the work "we immortalize their memory collectively to state that courage combats terrorism."

Hood Design Studio rendering

WATCH: Ceremony revealing plans for memorial

The attack

On Dec. 2, 2015, 14 men and women were gunned down by a married couple at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. The massacre also left 22 people seriously injured.

It happened at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, where employees of San Bernardino County’s Environmental Health Services division were holding a training event.

The county's Environmental Health Services Department was severely impacted by the mass shooting. In 2020, News Channel 3 spoke to one man who was shot but survived.

"I was shot 6 times. After 21 days in the hospital, many years in physical therapy and psychological therapy, I feel like I'm in a better place today," said Kevin Ortiz, who was commemorating the December 2020 anniversary on the corner that's become a makeshift memorial for the shooting.

The victims

The 14 People killed on Dec. 2, 2015

The attack is remembered at a ceremony every December.