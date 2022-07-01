Washington Charter student helps deliver a First Alert forecast

Washington Charter School, in Palm Desert, held a "Fund a Need" fundraiser at their 2021-2022 gala for a new STEM lab. One of the auction items was a day in the studio with KESQ's Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, who is a big advocate for STEM.

The winner was Vita Kerr, a soon-to-be 2nd-grade student! She and her family toured the News Channel 3 station meeting the team, before joining in-studio for a broadcast. Before the newscast was over, it was Vita's turn to jump in front of the green screen and deliver a weather forecast to the Coachella Valley!

Vita Kerr and Haley Clawson in front of the green screen

Vita's favorite subject in school is music but before leaving she said she might become a meteorologist when she grows up!

About the future STEM lab

There will be two teachers who will team up to teach in the STEM lab. They will be creating lessons for the entire school, grades TK-5th. The lower grades will visit the STEM lab monthly and the upper grades will be visiting multiple times a month. Students will also be able to attend STEM classes after school! The teachers are still creating their curriculum but it will include a maker space, a green screen for filming opportunities, a lego wall, etc.