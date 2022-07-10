Gas Prices in Riverside County drop for almost two weeks straight

Drivers throughout Southern California, and here in the Coachella Valley are getting some relief at the pump.

Riverside County, along with Los Angeles and Orange Counties have seen a steady drop in gas prices in the past weeks.

The average price of gas in Riverside County has dropped for twelve out of thirteen days according to the American Automobile Association.

On Saturday gas prices dropped by 3.1 cents bringing the average price to $6.53.

Some of the drivers we spoke with say they are noticing the change.

Levon Kapukchyan, Bulldog Cannabis owner says, "How can you not notice, after the prices being so high you know, even if it drops a couple cents, it's very noticeable."

Compared to last week, gas prices in Riverside County have dropped by 13 cents.

In total the county's average gas price has dropped 23 cents in the past month.

Experts with the American Automobile Association say we can expect to see a decline in gas prices for at least another week or two.