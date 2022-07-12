Fire guts multi-family home in White Plains, man jumps from 3rd-story window

By Web Staff

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) — A fast-moving fire gutted a multi-family home in White Plains Tuesday morning, and at least one person jumped from a third-floor window to escape the flames.

The blaze broke out as the three-story house on Hale Avenue just before 8 a.m., and fire officials say breezy conditions helped the flames spread quickly.

White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong said police were on the scene in less than 30 seconds and firefighters in under a minute.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Most residents were able to evacuate on their own, but the brother of a third-floor tenant tells Eyewitness News his sibling had to jump from the window and is now hospitalized.

No fatalities were reported, but six residents and four firefighters were injured.

Chong said two people were burned, three suffered smoke inhalation, and the man who jumped from the third floor sustained a broken ankle.

The firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

The house was completely destroyed.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping displaced residents.

