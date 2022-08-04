Maloney doubles down on debate remark that she doesn’t think Biden will run in 2024 despite apologizing

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York publicly apologized to President Joe Biden while standing by her comments earlier in the week that she didn’t believe he would run for reelection in 2024.

“Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%,” she said during an appearance on CNN “New Day” Thursday.

Maloney, who’s running for reelection herself this year in the New York’s 12th Congressional District, had said “I don’t believe” Biden is running for reelection during a Tuesday night primary debate.

The comments from Maloney drew attention as she’s the latest high profile Democrat to publicly cast doubt on a second Biden term.

Asked Thursday by CNN’s Brianna Keilar why she thinks Biden won’t seek the White House again, Maloney replied that it was “just my own personal belief.” Pressed further, the New York congresswoman said: “Well, we are all entitled to have our own information and our own beliefs.”

She reiterated that she would support Biden if he decides to run, adding that “it’s totally his decision.”

A few Democrats have privately expressed concerns about Biden, who is approaching 80 and facing poor approval ratings, seeking a second term, while a few, including Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, have gone further in saying that Biden shouldn’t run.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the President’s aides have pushed back on any idea that he won’t run again, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying just last week that “the President intends to run in 2024.”

But an overwhelming number — 75% — of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters would like to see someone other than Biden be the party’s nominee in the 2024 election, according to a CNN poll out last month.

