today at 12:48 PM
Published 11:49 AM

Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass.

Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed.

Traffic is being diverted onto Bob Hope Drive.

Details of the deadly crash are unknown at this time. There is no word as to when traffic is expected to clear.

Bella Quaranta

