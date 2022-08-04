Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass.

Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed.

RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to traffic incident. Unknown duration to clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/vXWJWIifKj — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 4, 2022

Traffic is being diverted onto Bob Hope Drive.

Details of the deadly crash are unknown at this time. There is no word as to when traffic is expected to clear.

