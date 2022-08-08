Coachella Valley leaders prioritize communication in preventing active shooter threats

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments Public Safety Committee held a virtual roundtable discussion today on the Coachella Valley’s response and readiness to active shooter situations at schools and other soft targets.

Indio Mayor and chair of CVAG, Waymond Fermon, led the discussion which included the following speakers from local governments and school districts:

• Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn

• Cathedral City Police Chief George Crum

• Palm Springs Unified School District’s Executive Director of Security and Disaster

Preparedness Levaughn Smart

• Desert Sands Unified School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jordan

Aquino and Director of Safety and Security Edward Nacua

• Coachella Valley Unified School District’s Director of Safety and Security Gus Paiz and

• Riverside University Health System-Behavioral Health’s Desert Region Adult Services

Administrator Jim Grisham

"I think collaboration, prevention, and discussion is how we are going to get in front of these incidents and really ensure our public that we are prepared and we want to prevent any oof these incidents from happening," said Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon.

The roundtable comes as law enforcement and schools have long planned for the scenario of an active shooter situation. Additional trainings have been held since the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Captain Dean Agnoletto with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department participated in the webinar and discussed future plans to train civilian staff.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for more on the department's plan, as well as more on why local leaders believe sharing this type of information is important in keeping Coachella Valley communities safe.