Major road at Joshua Tree National Park closed due to flooding; Visitors in southern portion evacuated

Authorities closed a major road at Joshua Tree National Park and evacuated visitors in the southern portion of the park due to flooding.

A storm hit the region Monday afternoon with rain bringing severe flooding to the southern portion of the park.

Officials closed the south boundary road, as well as a five-mile stretch of Pinto Basin Road between Porcupine Wash and Turkey Flats due to the flooding.

Park management said road crews will reevaluate the situation on Tuesday. The road will be reopened as soon as possible.

All facilities and roadways in the northern portion for the park remain open and available for visitor use.

Park management reminds visitors that monsoon rains often cause flash floods that can quickly turn deadly. Turn around and don't drown during summer storms.

Always check the weather forecast before entering the park. Dirt roads may close at no notice due to storm damage.

Also be alert for tortoises in roadways as they often emerge during rain.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued through Tuesday night due to increased risks for thunderstorms and possible flash flooding.

