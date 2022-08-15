UK becomes first nation to approve booster vaccine that targets two Covid-19 variants

By Kara Fox, CNN

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve an updated version of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine that targets two coronavirus variants: the Omicron strain and the original virus from 2020.

“An updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna that targets two coronavirus variants (known as a “bivalent” vaccine) has today been approved for adult booster doses by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) after it was found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness,” read an official government release Monday.

The UK government said that the decision to grant approval for the vaccine was endorsed by the government’s independent expert scientific advisory body after carefully reviewing the evidence.

