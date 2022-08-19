Joshua Tree National Park road repairs continue after severe monsoonal flooding

After several closures, roads in Joshua Tree National Park continue to undergo repairs after heavy monsoonal thunderstorms struck parts of the high desert.

Monday, authorities closed Big Horn Pass road complex and Pinto Basin Road. Pinto Basin Road was closed from the southern border of the park to the Ocotillo Garden.

The south entrance to the park as well as Pinto Road and Cottonwood Canyon road were reopened Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the southern portion of the park was evacuated due to flooding.

Park officials warn visitors to check the weather forecast before entering the park. They said monsoonal rain in the summer and early fall can be deadly. Turn around, don't drown during summer storms.

Safety information from Joshua Tree National Park during monsoon season can be found here.

