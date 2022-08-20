When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments is moving ahead on plans to bridge the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs.

The proposed project would also include low water crossing projects on Varner Road and Date Palm– also identified as major troubles during storm flooding events. It’s put out a request for proposals for how best to build some short bridges and or culverts to help drivers get past the blowing sands and flood waters in the riverbed. Those proposals were due August 16, last Tuesday.

File photo of Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs during one of many flooding incidents.

Mary Guevarra of Desert Hot Springs said, “Sometimes, you never know the weather” when commenting about getting through the Whitewater wash during inclement weather.

It’s a problem we’ve all experienced when the winds blow or rains fall. Our desert washes fill with water or visibility-limiting dust and drifting sand inconveniently and all too often closing vital roadways, sometimes for extended periods. But for people in Desert Hot Springs, the west valley, and the high desert, delays in getting through the wash during road closures can be life-threatening.

AMR ambulance driving through a flooded Indian Canyon Drive on Feb. 18, 2019.

"And with the unannounced water coming across Indian one of our ambulances actually hit it,” said Gary Denham of AMR Ambulance. Denham said that the emergency ride was delayed, and it was not the first time.

Road closures and congestion can double or triple the amount of time needed to get to the hospital in Palm Springs. Delays can also make it harder for people to get to doctor’s appointments, work, or school.

Plans to bridge the Whitewater River have been talked about for more than a decade especially when it rains. But little has been done up until now to see it through. CVAG asked engineers to submit their best designs this summer while including bike lanes and remaining compatible with the Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan– a valley-wide agreement on October 2, 2008, that now protects vast swaths of our desert land, plants, and native animals from development.

"Waiting around for someone to give us $250 million dollars per bridge is not the way to solve problems," said Tom Kirk, Executive Director of the Coachella Valley Association of Governments. "So we’re taking a proactive approach here to do this in a way that’s cost-effective, smart for the taxpayer, smart for the traveling public, and smart for our community,” Kirk added.

Contracts for engineering the projects could be awarded this fall with some work starting in October. The projects would include bids for getting permits, environmental studies, design, and engineering, among other things including construction bid documents.

According to CVAG, a 2017 estimate for three projects on Varner Road, Date Palm, and Indian Canyon Drive would have cost $266 million. The new cost of the latest alternative concept is just $39 million. That’s still a hefty sum, but just 14% of that earlier more elaborate plan.

CVAG says Representative Raul Ruiz also has put in a request for federal funding for local initiatives that would include $2.5 million dollars for new bridge work on Indian and Gene Autry in Desert Hot Springs. CVAG also has an earmark request for related funding with US Senator Alex Padilla.

See Jeff Stahl’s latest I-Team investigation when Every Second Count Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.