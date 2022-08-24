Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately

Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice.

Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position.

Nalder has been Palm Springs' fire chief since Sept. 2015. He's been working in fire departments since at least 1985, beginning his career with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. From 2009 to 2015, Nalder headed the Kirkland, Washington Fire Department.

There was no word as to why Nalder has resigned.

This is the second high-profile resignation in the city in a little over a month. In mid-July, City Manager Justin Clifton announced his resignation after just over a year on the job.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.