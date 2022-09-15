College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student

By KCAL Staff

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL) — Long Beach City College professor Dr. Kashara Moore was fired Wednesday night after the college’s Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to let her go due to allegations that she elbowed a student in June.

Moore was caught on video during the college’s June commencement ceremony elbowing a student.

Moore has worked at the college for the last 10 years as a part-time faculty member. She was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident, according to the Long Beach Post.

Moore spoke at the hearing Wednesday night and claimed that the elbow was an accident.

The LB Post reported that incident started when Moore, who was announcing names during the graduation ceremony, mispronounced student Carmina Barraza’s name.

Barraza allegedly asked Moore to pronounce it correctly.

The Long Beach Community College District released this statement to CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano:

“Long Beach Community College District takes seriously the safety of our students to ensure their academic success. Last night the Board of Trustees upheld the recommendation to terminate Dr. Kashara Moore’s employment with the District. The Board weighted the totality of evidence and facts in making its final decision. There have been intentional false and misleading narratives circulating about this incident. The Board hopes that this statement and additional information provides more clarification and fully explains the investigation and independent legal review that took place,” the statement read.

