Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend.

The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day.

A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups.

This powwow in particular is one of the most anticipated here in the U.S.

One of the highlights of the event was the Grand Entry where several tribes across the country and Canada displayed their traditional wear, dances and songs.

The Cultural Heritage and Event Coordinator of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Maria Lorenzo, shares the importance of putting on this event year after year.

"For us, it's a way to give back to the community. We've been fortunate, so we want to share our fortunes with the rest of the community. It's a way to also to share culture not only our own culture here at Morongo, but also the different tribal nations that encompass the United States and Canada," says Lorenzo.

The powwow also hosted Native American vendors and artists who sold authentic jewelry, clothing and pottery.

People also had the chance to buy traditional dishes like Indian Frybread.

Participants I spoke to hope people will learn more about this family friendly event and join next year.