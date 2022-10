Photo shared by @CAL FIRE BDU on Twitter

A six-care pileup on Interstate 10 near Yucaipa is causing traffic delays.

Cal Fire San Bernardino reported that emergency crews responded to the wreck around 7 p.m. on the freeway of 16th Street near Yucaipa.

Authorities said 10 patients total and 2 vehicles had to be cut open to free some people who were trapped.

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

