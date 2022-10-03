La Quinta’s Diego Amaya earns most votes, wins play of the week for game-winning TD against Palm Desert

Diego Amaya's dream week continues.

Prior to Friday night's Flag Game, Amaya, a senior, had never caught a pass in his varsity career.

That changed Friday late in the 4th quarter as Amaya scored a 55-yard touchdown that ultimately helped La Quinta take down their biggest rival in Palm Desert.

On Monday, Amaya was awarded for his memorable play, earning the most votes over the weekend to win our high school football play of the week.

Week 7 #BLSS - Plays of the Week! @BlakeArthur24 @BaileyKESQ



Myles Harper - Yucca Valley / Jayvyn Capler - Palm Springs / Diego Amaya - La Quinta



Winner announced Monday night, still time to vote! https://t.co/pmWOf0pQvr pic.twitter.com/3icHjeQo8a — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) October 3, 2022

The high school football play of the week is voted on by viewers over the weekend after Friday night's action. The winning play is always announced on the following Monday on KESQ News Channel 3.

Click HERE for the full 2022 high school football schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!