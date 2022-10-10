‘It’s not worth it’: Family of construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving

By Morgan Mobley and Nick Sloan

CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving.

Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49.

Wilson was a father, husband, a brother and a son. He served in the Air Force and loved rock-n-roll, telling jokes and enjoying the little things in life.

But most of all, he adored his two little boys and his wife.

“It’s got his scene on it. It’s all I have,” said Stacie Wilson, his mother, referring to a T-shirt.

The Missouri Highway Patrol report indicates the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing the truck. Wilson was working a construction site overnight when a drunk driver plowed into him.

Trent Mitchell, 24, was booked into the Cass County Jail on multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, driving while intoxicated and endangerment of a highway worker.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child,” Stacie said. “Never. I don’t know how to go on.”

