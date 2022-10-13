Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments. The decision became public Wednesday after conservative activist Candice Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper now known as Ye, tweeted a letter from JPMorgan severing ties. While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to Ye on Sept. 20 after he publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye’s accounts from posting due to antisemitic comments.

