A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs

A Cathedral City woman was struck and killed this morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs.

According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened at about 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north of Mission Lakes Boulevard.

Based on statements and evidence at the scene, officers determined a pedestrian was in the northbound traffic lane of Indian Canyon Drive.

The driver of a green Chrysler was traveling northbound on Indian Canyon Drive, past Mission Lakes Boulevard. The driver saw the pedestrian in the middle of the roadway and tried to make evasive maneuvers but was unable and struck the pedestrian.

The driver pulled over and called 911. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the collision. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Sergeant Scott Hazen at (760) 329-6411 extension 372.