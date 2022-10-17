Safe Drinking water resources are underway for tribes in the Coachella Valley

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and local tribes celebrate the passage of Safe and affordable drinking water for Native American tribes, also known as AB 2877. "One of the goals is to help prevent future situations like what occurred at oasis mobile home park but ensure tribal lands, specifically underserved tribal areas, can receive and be prioritized to receive state water infrastructure grants," says An official from the office of Assemblymember Garcia's office.

State officials and local tribes pushed to improve infrastructure in the eastern Coachella Valley and address the drinking water crisis many families encounter. "Coachella Valley water district has been working with us to address this and will attend to discuss their work," says Aurora Saldivar.

In 2019, Assemblymember Garcia created a California Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund. However, since the grant program implementation, they noticed tribes still have many barriers to accessing funding.

This legislation, recently signed by Governor Newsom, will improve accessibility and ensure funds are distributed equitably to tribes. It will open up opportunities to bring more grant funding to eastern Coachella valley tribal lands.

The law will go into effect on January 1st, 2023.