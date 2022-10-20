Skip to Content
October 20, 2022
Published 11:01 PM

DCA volleyball conquers Round 1 of CIF, Desert Mirage makes history

Desert Christian Academy volleyball is building on a remarkable season.

The Conquerors have yet to lose a game and continue their hot streak with a 4-set win over Elsinore in the first round of CIF-SS playoffs on Thursday.

"It feels incredible. I'm just so proud of my team and how we fought," said senior Kate Smith. "It's all a mindset. It was intimidating coming in knowing we were playing this amazing team, but it feels really awesome."

"We had some ups and downs but ultimately we brought it back. We had momentum and we took care of business," said head coach Debbee Scott.

Scott was honored after the game for her decades of service and coaching at DCA.

"I literally went to here kindergarten through 12th grade and came back and now working here 20 something years. Its everything," said Scott. "We have an incredible community and I really believe in our mission here and what we do. It's a blessing to be apart of."  

Congratulations to Desert Mirage for picking up their first playoff win in school history. 3-0 over Acaciawood on the road.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

