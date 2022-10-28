Halloween Celebrations around the Coachella Valley
With Halloween being on Monday, several events are taking place around the Coachella Valley over the weekend in celebration.
Here's what's happening around town.
United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire annual Halloween Drive-Up Event
- Friday, October 28
- 4 pm to 6 p at 70-017 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
- Kids will receive themed gift bags.
The Living Desert's HOWL-O-WEEN
- Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30
- 9 am to 3 pm
- Dress in your favorite costume and take to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Bring a candy bag and stroll the trick-or-treat trail. The Palm Garden will be transformed into a pumpkin patch party with photo opportunities, yard games, and dance parties.
- Must pay the price of admission to the zoo.
Palm Springs Air Museum's 14th Halloween-Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show
- Saturday, October 29
- The car rally is from 10 am to 2 pm. The chili tasting starts at 11 am and goes on until the chili is gone.
- Chili tastes are $1 per tasting or $5 for six tastes.
- Must pay for admission to the museum. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult.
River Zombie Walk
- Saturday, October 29
- 2 pm to 5 pm at The River in Rancho Mirage
- There will be a costume contest, candy, prizes, photo booths, live music, and more!
- Free admission
Desert Hot Springs Trunk-or-Treat
- Saturday, October 29
- 5 pm to 9 pm at Mission Springs
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash
- Saturday, October 29 at the Agave Caliente Terazza
- Doors open at 7 pm. The bash starts at 8 pm.
- Must purchase tickets to enter. You have to be 21 and older to attend.
Halloween Carnival at Westin
- Saturday, October 29
- 4 pm to 7 pm at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa
- There will be games, trick or treating, face painting, balloon twisting, horseback riding, and more.
- Must pay admission to enter.
Cathedral City's Halloween Spooktacular
- Sunday, October 30
- 12 pm to 3 pm in Downtown Cathedral City
- Trick-or-treating with over 50,000 pieces of candy. There will be a costume contest with two bikes given away each hour, police/fire exhibitions, music, and family games.
- Admission and parking are free.
Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Halloween Carnival
- Monday, October 31 at James O Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center
- 4 pm to 7 pm
- There will be games, a haunted house, and candy giveaways.
- Members are free. Non-members must pay $1 to enter.