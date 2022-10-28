Philadelphia Phillies come back from 5 runs down, stun Houston Astros in 10th inning to win World Series Game 1

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros in dramatic fashion Friday night to take Game 1 of the World Series 6-5 in extras.

The Phillies won with a home run by J.T. Realmuto in the top of the 10th inning, hushing a raucous home crowd at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Houston then failed to score with runners on second and third to end the game.

The Astros first jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the bottom of the 3rd inning, with four runs scored off a pair of blasts hit by Kyle Tucker in his first two at-bats.

The Phillies soon responded with three runs in the 4th and tied the game in the 5th after a Realmuto double.

The Astros were the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs and are tipped by most, including bookmakers, to win the franchise’s second World Series crown. The Astros have now reached the World Series for the fourth time in six years and are considered favorites after going undefeated in the AL playoffs, sweeping the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees.

As the National League’s No. 6 seed, the Phillies have already upset the odds three times en route to the Fall Classic, beating the St. Louis Cardinals, defending champion Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.

Houston will want to put right the heartbreak of its two most recent visits to the World Series, where it lost to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Braves last season. The Astros’ only previous World Series win came when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

That victory, however, is marred in controversy, as Major League Baseball found the club illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams’ pitching signs during their 2017 championship season.

The team forfeited draft picks and paid a $5 million fine but kept their title — which, to many non-Houston fans, has left their victory shrouded in scandal.

A Phillies series win would give the franchise its third World Series title, with its last coming back in 2008.

