Family of man killed in Cathedral City apartment speaks out; Roommate pleads not guilty to his murder

The sister of a man killed in his Cathedral City apartment is speaking out.

Jova Saint Ives Geller was found dead in his Cathedral City apartment on Monday night. His roommate, Joseph Ortega, 39, was arrested for the murder. He was arraigned on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to murder and animal cruelty charges.

Timon Cana Neiditch, Geller's sister, was at the Larson Justice Center in Indio with a message of forgiveness, but she hopes to witness justice for her brother.

"Right now, our family would like to be in peace while we make arrangements for my brother," says Timon Cana Neiditch, Geller's sister. "At this time, we just need to breathe in and be there for everyone involved."

Jova Saint Ives Geller

