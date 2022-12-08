Skip to Content
today at 11:34 AM
Published 10:40 AM

Police arrest suspect in Indio Double Homicide

Riverside County Sheriff Dept.

An arrest has been made after two people were found dead inside a burned vehicle in Indio last Friday.

Indio Police say a 21-year-old Luis Alonzo Armenta, from Indio, has been arrested. According to Indio Police the District Attorney's Office has charged Armenta with 2 counts of homicide, arson and other special circumstances. Armenta was arraigned at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty. He is being held without bail. He is due back in court on December 16th.

https://youtu.be/pcBSvHKfUOU

MORE: Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle.

Mourning loved ones told News Channel 3 on Wednesday that there was a suspect in custody, but at the time, Indio Police said that there had been no arrests in the case.

On Thursday morning, News Channel 3 confirmed through jail records that he was booked on Sunday, December 4, two days after the bodies were discovered. On Wednesday evening the family confirmed that 21-year old Abelardo Zuniga and 18-year old Cesar Zuniga, both brothers, were the victims in this crime. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

https://youtu.be/6xha9JKBL5w

