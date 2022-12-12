Thousands take part in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage throughout Coachella Valley

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk.

The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk takes about 13 hours.

Thousands of Catholic Faithful arrived in Coachella at around 7:30 p.m., braving the cold and a bit of rain along the way.

Along the way, the marchers stopped at an empty lot at the corner of E. Palm Canyon Drive and Buddy Rodgers Ave and a second stop at Gerald R. Ford Elementary School for a lunch break.

Thousands of Catholics gathered to mark the annual Virgin of Guadalupe feast day. They’ve been traveling by foot, many carrying images of the Our Lady of Guadalupe with them. Police across the valley helped escort the large group through the streets.

We’ve spoken to many of them who tell us today is a very important day for them. Many of the people joining this march tell us this is a way to express their religion — they pray for hope, for the healing of a family member, or give thanks for their blessings.

"When you get there it's very emotional. The bells are ringing and people are crying and we leave flowers and everything and it's just very emotional," said Cindy Aguilar Zamora, who took part in the pilgrimage.