House passes bills to rename local post offices in honor of Cpl. Hunter Lopez & former Agua Caliente Chairman Richard Milanovich 

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed two pieces of legislation authored by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz to honor U.S. Marines Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez and former Agua Caliente Chairman Richard Milanovich.

One bill will designate the La Quinta Post Office the “Corporal Hunter Lopez Memorial Post Office Building” while the other would designate the Palm Springs Post Office on North Sunrise Way the “Chairman Richard Milanovich Post Office.”

Both bills passed the House Tuesday with strong bipartisan support.

Lopez, 22, was among 13 U.S. servicemembers killed during a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Lopez saved the lives of two children moments before his death. He was born in Indio and graduated from La Quinta High School before joining the Marines.

“Corporal Lopez was the embodiment of service. With the Marine Corps, he aided the largest airlift in human history, evacuating over 120,000 of our fellow Americans and allies,” Ruiz said on the House floor. “Corporal Lopez worked up until his last moment to save others. Now his story is forever entwined with our nation’s, and it is my hope that with this legislation, future generations will come to know his legacy of remarkable service, compassion, and heroism.”

Ruiz speaks on the House Floor

“Hunter had a dream to serve in the Marines. He wore his uniform with pride, and his service has impacted countless lives, leaving a lasting mark on our community. We would be honored to see the La Quinta Post Office renamed in his honor so that his legacy can continue to inspire,” said Herman and Alicia Lopez, Hunter's parents.

Milanovich served as Chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians for nearly 30 years. He grew up in Palm Springs and served as an infantryman in the United States Army from 1960-1963. He later returned to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation and was elected Chairman of the Band in 1984.

Under Chairman Milanovich’s leadership, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians thrived, becoming the most prosperous Tribe United States and making major contributions to the economy of the Palm Springs area.

Milanovich died in March 2012 at the age of 69.

“[Chairman Milanovich’s] impact spread far and wide, and he is still revered as a change maker for Tribes throughout California and the entire nation,” Ruiz said on the House floor. “We celebrate Chairman Milanovich’s memory and legacy by naming the Palm Spring Post Office in his honor.”

“This is an incredible honor for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians to have a post office named after the late Tribal Chairman Richard M. Milanovich, who served as chairman for more than 28 years,” said Tribal Chairman Reid D. Milanovich, of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. “This pays tribute to an important leader who made a difference not for just our tribe, but for tribes throughout the country during his three decades of service. This is truly a great way to commemorate his legacy.”

Ruiz called on the Senate to act on the bills.

