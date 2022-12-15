Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served

After more than a year of pleading for justice, the family of Debra Nelson ultimately did not get the outcome they fought for.

22-year-old Damian Flores was sentenced to six years Thursday after being convicted in an Indio hit and run that killed pregnant 18-year-old Debra Nelson in March of 2021.

"I just miss her so much, and that's the hardest part. Never being able to see you again," said Nelson's mother Darla Garcia. "I think the justice system has failed us. The state of California has failed us."

Garcia said nothing will bring back her daughter, but she at least wanted justice in her name.

"I still wait for her to come home. We wait to hear her voice. I will never hear my daughter's voice again. I will never see your beautiful face," said Garcia.

Debra Nelson, 18

Nelson was the passenger of the car while Flores was driving, and he fled the scene. Once identified as the suspect, Flores was found guilty of multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

"The max sentence here is 11 years, and I would expect the max sentence possible. 11 years still isn't enough for the two lives that were taken," said Garcia.

Nelson's family members testified before a judge Thursday at Flores' sentencing hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Nelson's mother, aunt, and older brother said to the judge that Flores deserves to get the max prison sentence.

Flores is eligible for probation after three years served. But Nelson's older brother, Jacob Kolb, said it's not enough.

"By his actions, he smashed her into that pole and just left her there to burn," said Kolb. "He'll still remember what took place. And that he was responsible for two lives being lost that day, my sister and her baby, and he will have to live with that."

After Thursday's hearing, Nelson's family said they will continue to push for vehicular manslaughter to be treated as a higher crime.

"I just don't think that they fought hard enough for us or my daughter," said Garcia. "I believe that my daughter's life and my unborn grandchild's life is worth more than three years."

The crash happened on March 9, 2021. Police said Flores was driving a Dodge Dart that crashed into a power pole in front of the Winchell's Donuts store on Monroe Street, north of Highway 111.

https://youtu.be/1J3DjLCk8VI

Nelson suffered critical injuries. She was pronounced dead in the hospital three days later. Police said Flores ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Damian Antonio Flores

Flores has multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death/injury. He was arrested on Dec.1, 2021, after Indio Police investigators identified him as the vehicle's driver.