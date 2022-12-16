Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:16 PM

Father of July 4 shooting suspect charged with 7 felonies

By KATHLEEN FOODY and MICHAEL TARM
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Robert Crimo Jr. surrendered to police on Friday and will have a bond hearing Saturday. Rinehart said the charges are based on Crimo sponsoring his then 19-year-old son’s application for a gun license. A grand jury in July indicted Robert Crimo III on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the people killed and wounded in the attack.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content