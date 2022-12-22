La Quinta Starbucks workers on strike over unfair labor practices

The workers at the newly unionized Starbucks in La Quinta are currently on strike over unfair labor practices.

"Starbucks continues to push forward dishonest information about our union," said Ande Hernandez, barista at the La Quinta store. "Striking gives the power back to the workers and says we don't have to accept hostile working environments or faulty equipment. We demand change!"

Starbucks sent a statement to News Channel 3:

“It is unfortunate that Workers United continues to spread misleading claims while disrupting the Starbucks Experience that our partners and customers have come to love and expect. Despite these tactics, we remain focused on working together with our partners and engaging meaningfully and directly with the union to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone.”

"Additional information:

We respect our partners' right to engage in lawful protest activities, but we remain focused on listening to our partners and working alongside them to reinvent the partner experience and the future of Starbucks.

Operators report that our La Quinta, California store has remained open for the day—with approximately 2-3 partners participating in protest activities while other partners have continued to deliver the Starbucks Experience without interruption. Partners who choose to participate in protest activities have the right to submit their unconditional return to work at any time.

Despite union allegations, Starbucks informs and trains managers that no partner will be disciplined for engaging in lawful union activity and that there will be no tolerance for any unlawful anti-union behavior, if ever found to be true.

The NLRB recently re-affirmed that Starbucks acted lawfully in the La Quinta store leading up to the election and those location specific charges were dismissed (link).

We continue to engage meaningfully and directly with the union—proposing dates to Workers United for contract bargaining sessions, including for the La Quinta store, while encouraging our partners to participate in the collective bargaining process so that their voices are heard.

By the end of 2022, Starbucks will have appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions. We urge Workers United to stop their delay tactics and to uphold their promises to partners by moving the bargaining process forward."

The store is located at 79845 Highway 111 in La Quinta.

The strike started today, December 22nd, at 3:30 am and will continue until December 23rd at 3:29 am.