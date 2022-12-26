One person dead, three others injured in crash on SR-86

One person was killed, three others injured following a crash between a semitruck and a vehicle on State Route 86 in Oasis.

The crash happened on State Route 86 at 85th Avenue at around 2:00 PM. Cal Fire officials said a vehicle was wedged between two trailers.

Cal Fire confirmed there was a total of four victims. Originally, officials said two people suffered serious injuries, one suffered moderate injuries, and another sustained minor injuries.

At around 5:00 p.m., officials confirmed that at least one person was pronounced dead.

Two people were trapped inside a vehicle when first responders arrived at the scene, Cal Fire confirmed.

Cal Fire requested two airships for victims.

As of 2:45 p.m., CHP reported that northbound and southbound lanes were blocked. Traffic was flowing again at around 4:50 p.m.

Traffic was temporarily at a standstill. Our crew at the scene captured a long line of cars on the westbound side of the roadway.

Traffic on SR-86 at 3:50 p.m. (12/26/22)

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.