Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs.

A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian to get around the barricades and got struck in the fast-moving water.

"He was very lucky and able to get out of the vehicle and cross the water on his own as we arrived on scene," wrote Palm Springs Fire Dept Batallion Chief Nathan Gunkel.

There was no rescue and no need for medical aid.

The roadway was closed over the weekend due to flooding.

We're currently under a First Alert Weather Alert Day is currently in effect through Tuesday due to the storm.

