Storm-damaged splash pad could be replaced by newly designed attraction

The Splash Pad at La Quinta Park has been surrounded by yellow tape since an October wind storm blew over its central palm tree feature that had "rusted out." News Channel 3 has learned that the splash pad will likely be renovated with a new attraction as city officials choose between two possible designs.

https://youtu.be/LJanR3kgYGM

It wasn't just the damaged palm tree that needed repair. According to a staff report by the Community Services Commission, "the pumps, filters and underground surge tank are in need of replacement." The report states that the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park is "aged beyond its useful life."

Two design concepts, both by California Commercial Pools, are being considered.

A projected image of Design A is pictured below.

"Design A" of the city of La Quinta Splash Pad proposal

A rendering of Design B is visible in the image below.

"Design B" of the city of La Quinta Splash Pad proposal

The design team proposed, "Aquatic play may feel spontaneous, but it actually requires lots of planning. We design every play experience to keep families engaged, boost dwell times, and increase return visits."

Both designs would utilize a similar footprint but would expand the splash pad's size from its current perimeter.

City of La Quinta

The considerations in design include considering "little ones of all abilities."

A recommendation on the design from the Community Services Commission would next head to the full city council for consideration next month. There is no information confirmed on the timeline for construction.

The report states the project has a budget of $750,000 with a contingency of $100,000.

The image below shows how the water park looked and functioned before the storm damaged the attraction.

Public input will be considered at a meeting next week; you can find more on that here.