Make-A-Wish Foundation grants local girl’s wish to add new accessible swing

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire and the City of La Quinta granted the wish of Liberty, an 18-year-old diagnosed with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome who needs a new swing at her favorite park. The City of La Quinta will be installing a brand-new accessible swing at La Quinta Park located on the corner of Blackhawk Way and Adams Street in La Quinta to celebrate this special moment with Make-A-Wish staff and donors, Liberty, and her family.

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here .

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.