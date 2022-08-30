Make-A-Wish Foundation grants local girl’s wish to add new accessible swing
Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire and the City of La Quinta granted the wish of Liberty, an 18-year-old diagnosed with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome who needs a new swing at her favorite park. The City of La Quinta will be installing a brand-new accessible swing at La Quinta Park located on the corner of Blackhawk Way and Adams Street in La Quinta to celebrate this special moment with Make-A-Wish staff and donors, Liberty, and her family.